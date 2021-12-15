Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,854 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne comprises about 5.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 2.57% of Bio-Techne worth $487,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TECH stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,079. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.54.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

