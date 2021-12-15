BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 3% Higher

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price traded up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $285.99 and last traded at $285.01. 16,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,194,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.43.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of -1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.73.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.