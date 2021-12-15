BitCoal (COAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,364.16

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $15,364.16 and approximately $43.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00384282 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

