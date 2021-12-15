BitTube (TUBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $972,837.87

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $972,837.87 and $4,741.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00387004 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 329,889,396 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

