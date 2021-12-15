BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $836.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 2.11. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

