BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.85. BlackBerry shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 259,207 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $81,012.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

