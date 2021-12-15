BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.85. BlackBerry shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 259,207 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $84,745.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 82.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 182.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,767 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $13,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 863,709 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

