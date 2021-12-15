BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years.
Shares of BGR stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.