BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years.

Shares of BGR stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 131,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

