BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $902.38 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $917.20 and a 200-day moving average of $898.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

