BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MVT stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

