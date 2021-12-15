BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 157.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 40,808 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

