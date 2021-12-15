Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.