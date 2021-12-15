Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $113,076.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002465 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $1.67 million and $113,076.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

