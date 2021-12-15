Blockpass (PASS) Price Up 18.9% This Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Blockpass has a market cap of $337,875.61 and $1,270.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockpass

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

