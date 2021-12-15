Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 498,598 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 498,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $7,578,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 1,273,154 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $19,746,618.54.

On Monday, December 6th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20.

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75.

NYSE OWL opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $644,000,000. Brown University increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brown University now owns 37,089,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,118,000 after buying an additional 1,702,898 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $128,800,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $61,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

