bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.83

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 59354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLUE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $15,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in bluebird bio by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in bluebird bio by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 22,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in bluebird bio by 1,366.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 176,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

