bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.83

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 59354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $622.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

