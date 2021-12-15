Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland Sells 1,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BPMC traded up $5.34 on Wednesday, hitting $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,033. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

