BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 137.8% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE DCF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. 5,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,330. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth $205,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 30.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth $947,000.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

