Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Bonterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

