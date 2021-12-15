Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.5% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

BKNG opened at $2,124.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,376.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,300.96. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

