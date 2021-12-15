Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Down 7%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $120.31 and last traded at $120.71. Approximately 9,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 452,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.15.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Boot Barn by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.