Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 829,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $35,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 279,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,038 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 410,154 shares of company stock worth $17,631,591. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.