Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.90

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bouygues has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Get Bouygues alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.