Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Bouygues alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bouygues from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bouygues from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.