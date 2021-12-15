Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,201,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

