Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BWMN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 41,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 160,003 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,923,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,635,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,217,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

