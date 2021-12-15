BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Up 160.0% in November

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOXS opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. BoxScore Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of self-serve electronic kiosks. It also distributes a novelty ice cream product, Mini Melts, through a network of vending kiosks and small merchandiser freezers. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

