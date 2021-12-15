Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Given Hold Rating at Santander

Santander reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Santander currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.71.

BAK stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. Braskem has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Braskem by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the second quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Braskem by 1,514.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

