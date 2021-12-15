Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NEE traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 85,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,333. The company has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

