Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

