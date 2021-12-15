Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,857. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.81 and a 200-day moving average of $189.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

