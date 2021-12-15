Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 1,760 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,450,491 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89.

