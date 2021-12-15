Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $63.23 on Monday. Braze has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

