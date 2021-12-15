Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s current price.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

BRZE stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

