Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4501 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Britvic has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.39.

Get Britvic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.