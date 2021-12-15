Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 60.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 277,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.97.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $614.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $412.99 and a one year high of $644.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

