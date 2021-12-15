Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $622.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.91. The company has a market capitalization of $256.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.99 and a 1 year high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.97.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.