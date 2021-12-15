Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.97.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $622.22. 43,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.91. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.99 and a twelve month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

