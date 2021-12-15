Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Announce $1.73 EPS

Analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.70. Eaton reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $164.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton has a 1-year low of $113.79 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

