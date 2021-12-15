Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.17). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,892,000 after buying an additional 722,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,252,000 after purchasing an additional 572,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,352,000 after buying an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth approximately $57,508,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. 86,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,659. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

