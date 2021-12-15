Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to announce sales of $677.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $682.90 million and the lowest is $674.60 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $624.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $229.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.82. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $168.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,278 shares of company stock worth $8,448,997 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,179 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

