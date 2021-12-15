Brokerages Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HLIO traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.61. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,365,000 after buying an additional 50,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 95.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.