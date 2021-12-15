Brokerages Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report sales of $63.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $62.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $233.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.60 million to $234.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $378.37 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $422.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

OSUR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 730,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,093. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $633.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60 and a beta of -0.34. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,068,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 282,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

