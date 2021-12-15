Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. 12,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,996. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Amazon com Inc raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the second quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562,897 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 135,080.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,386,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,921 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,297 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $22,144,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after acquiring an additional 750,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

