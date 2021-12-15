Brokerages Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Million

Analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to post $2.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $8.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $9.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $24.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.02. 256,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

