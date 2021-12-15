Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

BLKB traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. 8,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7,935.06 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,004 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.8% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,204,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 581,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

