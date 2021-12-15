Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

