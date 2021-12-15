Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Announce $1.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $241.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $244.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

