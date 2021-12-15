Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) PT at $31.91

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APA. MKM Partners increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 304,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

